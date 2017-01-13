Mangere welcomes home Joseph Parker

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 10:46

The people of MÄngere are holding a "Welcome Home Champ" event for newly crowned WBO Heavyweight Boxing Champ Lupesoliai Laauli Joseph Parker this Saturday 14 January 10am at the MÄngere Town Centre.

Joseph Parker is a son of Mangere and now joins the ranks of world champions, alongside the many other internationally renowned sportspeople like Valerie Adams, David Tua, Jonah Lomu and artists such as Savage, Sol3 MIO and many many more who all have distinguished themselves in the world stage and who have strong links to MÄngere.

MÄngere is truly the home of world champions and we want to recognise Joseph's achievements at such a young age.

He, like the many other "world champions" from MÄngere, are an inspiration to us all and we're very proud of him as we are proud of all our sons and daughters.

The event kicks off at 10am with entertainment from local artists.

Formalities start at 11am., with a brief blessing by local church ministers.

Speakers will include the local MP Su’a William Sio, Consul General of Samoa, the Chair of the Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board and the man himself Joseph Parker.

He will also be available for signing autographs and photos from 12 to 1pm.

This event is supported by among others G-Mana, MÄngere Town Centre, Fresh Choice Mangere Bridge and the MÄngere -Otahuhu Local Board.