Big screen gaming to be unleashed in Palmy's Square

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 16:15

Outdoor gaming competition on a big screen and Nitro Circus stars are to bring thrills to Palmy’s Square. PlayStation gaming enthusiasts, especially those nearing the end of their school holidays, will be able to contest their skills in an age group competition using a Virtual Reality (VR) headset and a set PlayStation game as a Palmy Unleashed initiative. Spectators will get a taste of the action as the games will be shown on CET Arena’s mobile big screen.

It’s not just the fun of competing outdoors on a big screen that will be the attraction. Winners of age group categories will get an opportunity to compete against some of Nitro Circus’s stars - Levi Sherwood, Jed Milton and Harry Bink who are visiting the city for their 27 January show at CET Arena Stadium. The stars will also be a drawcard for those wanting to meet them up-close prior to their show.

The competition is being organised by Palmerston North City Council’s Palmy Unleashed team. Palmy Unleashed is driven to create a vibrant city centre and allowing easy use of public space for community events.

"We’ve got an amazing space in the heart of our city which is the perfect location for events and activities," says PNCC Community Engagement Manager Ian Littleworth. "As well as this event being a great attraction for gaming enthusiasts, particularly our youth, we hope it will also inspire others in our community to use the city centre as a place to host community events. We are also keen to enable the sharing of major events happening in the city, such as Nitro Circus with all of the community."

Palmy Unleashed Coordinator Sam Kershaw is the Council’s key contact for people wanting to use the city centre public spaces. Sam is available to provide inspiration, assistance and advice on resources available. "We want to ensure the process of using our public space is easy and simple," says Sam. "The Big Screen Gaming event should attract our youth into the city centre and give them an experience they won’t forget. It will be great to see the big screen being used for such a competition, which we believe is a first for the city."

The City Library is providing the PlayStation and VR set for the competition which is put to great use in their Youth Space. The Palmy Unleashed team are also appreciative of the support from Central Energy Trust and the Nitro Circus crew.

Where: The Event Quadrant of The Square

When: 25 January

Time Trials start 3pm. It is suggested contestants arrive earlier to register, places may be limited.

Nitro Circus stars introduced - 4.30pm

Winners compete against Nitro Circus stars- 4.45 - 5.30pm