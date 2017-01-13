DRUMedin is coming

Friday, 13 January, 2017 - 17:30

For 24 hours in January, the Regent Theatre will echo with the beat of O-Taiko’s drums, calling for support for the Dunedin Night Shelter Trust.

The Night Shelter is a vital, yet unassuming, local organisation, providing care and shelter to those in need, 365 days a year.

O-Taiko is a Japanese-inspired drumming group who play traditional and contemporary Taiko pieces. Atmospheric, intensely physical, theatrical, and most often loud, this is a passionate art form.

The Regent Theatre needs no introduction, other than to say that for 24 hours beginning at noon on the 21st January, it will host O-Taiko’s drummers, playing their hearts out and their arms off to raise awareness and funds for the Night Shelter. The drummers will play at least three drums at performance standard for the entire 24-hour period (hoping to break a world record in the process).

During this 24 hours of drumming mayhem, locals and visitors are invited to watch, participate, donate and learn about the invaluable resource that is the Night Shelter.

The entertainment factor - watching or joining O-Taiko to drum on stage, sharing the energy of the performance and having fun with family and friends - is just part of the event’s purpose.

Demonstrating support for the Night Shelter, whether financial or simply with presence, goes a long way to dispelling the stigma of short or long term homelessness. For those in that situation, fighting preconceptions can be as hard as overcoming the more tangible challenges they have to face when getting back on their feet. Being present on the weekend of the 21st of January demonstrates that our community is kind, proactive and supportive.

O-Taiko is committed to this event as the group’s philosophy is that coming together to share fun and noise for a cause that matters really does make the world a better place.

There are many opportunities for businesses to sponsor this event, and to be a visual presence of support at the Theatre. There are many ways for individuals to join in, on the day, or as ambassadors for the event beforehand. There are ways for kids to get involved, by undertaking their own 1 hour sponsored drumming challenge over the weekend. There are many opportunities for media to be involved as well - we would be delighted to discuss your idea!

Event details

Entry - gold coin | To play onstage - koha

Regent Theatre is open to the public noon-7pm Saturday 21st and 7am- noon Sunday 22nd January

Givealittle campaign page - givealittle/fundraiser/theregent24hrdrums