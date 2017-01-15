Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to showcase with NZ's Premier Polo Champs

Sunday, 15 January, 2017 - 17:18

For an exhilarating and elegant polo experience, the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter VIP Marquee at the Land Rover NZ Polo Open, to be held in Clevedon on Sunday 19th February is already proving it will be a great place to be for Auckland’s sporting and social event of the summer.

With limited tickets and all proceeds going to the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, guests to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter VIP Marquee can enjoy a Veuve Clicquot Champagne reception, exquisite cuisine throughout the day and the thrill of being front and centre amongst the action as some of the world’s best polo players compete at high speed on horseback in New Zealand’s Premier Polo Championship. "The Land Rover NZ Polo Open is a fantastic spectator event and gives us the opportunity to engage with the audience," says Nathan Turley, Event Manager for The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust who has been involved with the event for the past three years. Servicing the greater Auckland and Coromandel region, the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust operates two Westpac Rescue helicopters flying over 1000 missions each year, from accident and injury to emergency medical and search and rescue work. "We’re thrilled to have The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust as our official charity and we are excited by the number of guests wanting to join in this VIP marquee. To help an amazing organisation continue their enormous amount of volunteer work is important to us," says Clevedon based Hannah Marshall, Executive Director of the Land Rover NZ Polo Open, "The Westpac Rescue Helicopter help so many people in need."

Polo player Tom Hunt was one of those people in need when he was rescued by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter in 2007 following a horse and polo player collision. Only 19 at the time, Hunt was representing New Zealand in a polo match against Pakistan in Clevedon when the accident happened. Today, resilient Hunt is a professional sportsman playing polo around the world and will take the field as a star player in February’s Land Rover NZ Polo Open.

Established in 1977 and celebrating its 40th anniversary, the NZ Polo Open is a highly competitive event on the world polo calendar that showcases the ultimate in polo - from players from New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, England and South Africa competing for the coveted title on a world class polo field, to top New Zealand polo ponies, luxury brands and the best in fashion and style.

The Land Rover NZ Polo Open, Sunday 19th February 2017, Fisher Field, Clevedon

Tickets to the Westpac Rescue VIP Marquee - 50 tickets remain https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2017/feb/land-rover-nz-polo-open