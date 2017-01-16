Woman's Day takes you inside Mr and Mrs McCaw's big day

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 08:56

It was the moment New Zealand had been waiting for with feverish anticipation - the wedding of All Black legend Richie McCaw to his hockey sweetheart Gemma Flynn. Dubbed New Zealand’s own royal wedding, the happy couple didn’t disappoint, exchanging vows in stunning style on the edge of Lake Wanaka on Saturday.

Gemma, 26, was the picture of elegance, wearing a white custom-made Anna Shimmel silk satin gown, shoes by Valentino and diamond earrings by Sutcliffe Jewellery. And Richie, 36, looked more handsome than ever in a black Ermenegildo Zegna suit.

They exchanged wedding vows in front of 170 family and friends, before choppering to the top of the Crown Range for a photo session with dramatic views of Wanaka - where they were engaged just over a year ago - providing the picture-perfect backdrop.

