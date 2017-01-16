TVNZ New Blood Web Series competition opens

Monday, 16 January, 2017 - 15:18

Acclaimed Kiwi actor Danielle Cormack; award-winning director and writer Roseanne Liang; and television critic Alex Casey are among the panellists who’ll be shortlisting entries for TVNZ’s New Blood Web Series Competition which opens today.

The TVNZ New Blood Web Series Competition, supported by NZ On Air, is calling for aspiring content creators to submit a web series pilot episode. 10 pilots will make the shortlist, selected by the panellists, and the winner will be voted by the public. The winner will receive $100,000 to make a complete web series, which will launch through TVNZ’s online channels - the home of local short form content.

The varied panel, including actors, directors, You Tube stars and media commentators, are on the lookout for creative new concepts that will resonate with New Zealanders.

TVNZ’s Digital Creative Director, Amie Mills, says she can’t wait to see which pilots the panellists select.

"We’re thrilled with the panellists. The breadth and brainpower of their combined experience will ensure the shortlist features local content unlike anything else on offer."

NZ On Air’s Head of Funding, Glenn Usmar, is excited by the opportunity to support new content creators through the competition.

"We have great confidence in this team and in the creative community to bring out fresh, innovative ideas for New Zealand audiences."

Entries open Monday 16th January and close 31st March 2017. Public voting begins in May. To find out if you’re eligible to enter and to see a full list of the terms and conditions, visit: tvnz.co.nz/webseries-comp

Full list of panellists

Millen Baird

Alex Casey

Danielle Cormack

Adam King

Brenda Leeuwenberg

Roseanne Liang

Tina McLaren

Jim Marbrook

Stallone Vaiaoga-Ioasa

Gareth Williams

Lucy Zee