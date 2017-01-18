Coming Up at City Gallery Wellington - free films and Leila Adu

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 11:16

Scary movies. Strange characters. Fierce women. Odd behavior. Obscured stories. Innovative filmmaking. I think these are the characteristics that tie together all the films that are my favorites, all the films that inspire me. They inspire me to create characters, tell stories without words, playing attraction off repulsion, letting the viewer discover the story (or making it hard for them). -Cindy Sherman

In association with the major exhibition Cindy Sherman, this programme includes six films selected by Cindy Sherman (CS) that have informed

her practice and seven selected by City Gallery Wellington Curator Aaron Lister (AL) that are almost impossible to watch without thinking about her work. Both have provided descriptions to accompany their selections.

Cindy Sherman is on show at City Gallery Wellington until 19 March 2017. Entry charges apply to the exhibition. Admission to film screenings is free.

Seconds Sunday 15 January, 2pm

1966, Dir. John Frankenheimer

1hr 46min, M Nudity

A frumpy businessman, tired of his wife and his life, undergoes a miraculous transformation and turns into a bohemian painter (and suddenly looks like Rock Hudson). Simply incredible! (CS)

Under the Skin Sunday 22 January, 2pm

2013, Dir. Jonathan Glazer, 1hr 48min, R13

Horror, violence and nudity

A sci-fi character study, with Scarlett Johansson as a seductive alien in humanoid form and a black wig at large in Glasgow. The perspective shifts constantly between how ‘the female’ sees herself, how she eyes up her prey, and how we observe her. Critic Robbie Collins says it’s ‘a film which watches you back’. Sound familiar? (AL)

The Naked Kiss Sunday 29 January, 2pm

1964, Dir. Samuel Fuller, 1hr 30min, R18

A classic Samuel Fuller tale of an ex-prostitute trying to reform and marry the perfect guy who will forgive her past. Until we find out why. (CS)

DYSFUNCTIONAL-FAMILY

DOUBLE FEATURE Sunday 5 February, 2pm

Grey Gardens

1975, Dir. Ellen Hovde, Albert and David Maysles, Muffie Meyer, 1hr 34min, PG

Filmed in their derelict Long Island Estate, former socialites Big Edie and Little Edie Bouvier Beale play out a complex mother-daughter relationship, all the while refusing to face up to the loss of their once privileged place in the world. (AL)

The Wolfpack

2015, Dir. Crystal Moselle, 1hr 30min, M Offensive language

Six brothers locked in a Manhattan apartment for their entire lives develop their sense of self by recreating scenes from movies-complete with the best homemade props, costumes and masks you will ever see. (AL)

HORROR DOUBLE FEATURE

Sunday 12 February, 2pm

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

1974, Dir. Tobe Hooper, 1hr 23min, R18 Violence

This groundbreaking horror film brought in the concept of the young heroine who saves herself, outwitting the evil inbred cannibals, who were, in my youthful vision, hilarious. What makes this film just a thing of beauty is the set-up of the utterly creepy family, the camera work intensifying the horror as comatose Grandpa is given the hammer to bash in the heroine’s skull. The perfect horror film, combining terror, humor, great visuals, and a female heroine. (CS)

Clown

2014, Dir. Jon Watts, 1hr 40min, R16 Horror,

graphic violence and offensive language

Putting on a clown costume and makeup unleashes an evil curse on a doting father. With a disturbing cameo from horror director Eli Roth. Not for coulrophobes. (AL)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

DOUBLE FEATURE Sunday 19 February, 2pm

Shadows

1959, Dir. John Cassavetes, 1hr 27min, PG

Revolutionary style, story and cinematography, and a vintage New York City backdrop (including MoMA’s Sculpture Garden). (CS)

Eyes of Laura Mars

1978, Dir. Irvin Kershner, 1hr 44min, R16

Faye Dunaway plays a photographer whose camera sees more than it should. This cheesy thriller uses its sleazy New York setting to bring together fashion photography and forensic photography, models and victims, artists and killers. (AL)

The Fearless Vampire Killers Sunday 26 February, 2pm

1967, Dir. Roman Polanski, 1hr 31min, PG

Adult themes

Roman Polanski and the gorgeous Sharon Tate in Transylvanian camp. Great theatrical entertainment. (CS)

In the Cut

Sunday 5 March, 2pm

2003, Dir. Jane Campion, 1hr 59min, R18

Violence, offensive language and sex scenes

New Zealand director Jane Campion ‘helps’ Meg Ryan shed (or ‘disarticulate’) her persona of America’s sweetheart in this noir character study. (AL)

Desperate Living

Sunday 12 March, 2pm

1977, Dir. John Waters, 1hr 30min, R18 Violence, offensive language and sex scenes

Classic John Waters, starring Liz Renay.

Doesn’t get any better. (CS)

Les Yeux sans Visage

(Eyes without a Face) Sunday 19 March, 2pm

1960, Dir. Georges Franju, 1hr 30min, M

Violence and horror

A rogue surgeon develops a full facial transplant procedure to restore his daughter’s hideously disfigured face. But first he needs to find some donors. Fun fact: While making the video for his soft rock homage to the film, Billy Idol’s contact lenses fused to his eyeballs. He required a cornea-scraping operation. (AL)

Film Programme Sundays 15 January - 19 March - Free

Cindy Sherman is a Queensland Art Gallery |

Gallery of Modern Art touring exhibition

Major supporters

Supporters Event partners

City Gallery Wellington is part of Experience Wellington.

Principal funder: Wellington City Council

Civic Square

citygallery.org.nz