'Trumped' up Rooster takes centre stage

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 12:16

Elegance plus humour will soon be on show in Parnell to welcome in the Year of the Rooster, as a flock of preened and ready to party roosters fly into Auckland’s largest ‘coop’ for its Chinese New Year festivities.

‘Trump, the fitting up of America’ by well known NZ designer Jane Daniels, is one of the roosters taking centre stage, especially with the upcoming inauguration.

"Inspired by the recent US Presidential election, the title is a play on words. The jacket worn by the rooster is in the early fitting stage, suggesting there was maybe something not quite right yet, or, amiss: "a fit up" with the US election".. says Jane.

"The election process made riveting television. I followed it with first laughter, then derision, then dismay and finally horror at the realisation that this misogynist candidate with a fake university could indeed become the President elect. The rooster is an ideal way to portray Trump. It struts around, making seemingly random pecking movements and changes its directions abruptly and often" she continued.

Trump’s appearance: the fake tan the indescribable hair are well characterised. The globe is unconsciously dragged behind, chained as if prisoner to "Trump the Rooster’s" random whims and the rooster stands on a golden mound, to signify Trump’s love of it. The jacket was fully hand-made by a bespoke tailor. Every effort was made to highlight the narcissistic nature of this particular rooster to complete the parody.

Trump: The fitting up of America is part of a collection of 38 flamboyant and striking rooster art pieces which will be on show from 28 Jan - 12 Feb in various galleries and select retailers in Parnell before being auctioned for the Starship Foundation - on the 16 February.