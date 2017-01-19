Fan Day for 2017 Downer NRL Nines - Friday 3 February

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 11:07

Rugby league fans can meet their heroes in Aotea Square on Friday 3, February, at the 2017 Downer NRL Auckland Nines Fan Day.

Auckland will welcome back all 288-plus NRL Auckland Nines players in a day packed with free fan and family-friendly activities.

The Nines Fan Day takes place the day before one of Auckland’s biggest summer sporting events, the 2017 Downer NRL Auckland Nines tournament, kicks off at Eden Park.

Rugby league will take over Aotea Square from 10am to 4pm with a host of activities where fans can meet the NRL stars, including signing sessions and selfies.

There will be onstage interviews with NRL Nines team captains, and an NRL members’ lounge with exclusive access for members of all NRL clubs.

There will also be opportunities to buy your favourite NRL team merchandise, ready for getting it autographed by one of the players.

The Fan Day follows on from six NRL Auckland Nines Club Programme events around the region where local rugby clubs host NRL teams at free, public events on Thursday 2, February.

Manurewa, Mangere East, East Coast Bays, Mt Albert, Pakuranga and Waitemata rugby league clubs will each host two to three NRL teams and neighbouring local clubs. Nearly 30 local Auckland clubs are participating in the six Club Programme events, including Physical Disability Rugby League.

North Queensland Cowboys player Johnathan Thurston says events like the NRL Auckland Nines Fan Day and the Club Programme are really important to the players.

"You have stay in touch with the fans, with the community, with the kids who play the sport and the kids who follow the game. Fan days are connecting with the people who make the sport a success - they buy the tickets, put their bums on seats, bring rugby league to life.

"I love seeing the kids and interacting with them, so I’m really looking forward to getting into the community and meeting some of the real grass roots rugby league fans in Auckland."

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Destination Vivien Bridgwater says the Downer NRL Auckland Nines Fan Day and Club Programme spread the excitement and buzz of the tournament across the region.

"The Nines is a home-grown event that provides a unique opportunity for supporters to see all 16 NRL teams in one place, at one time, and one that has generated more than $23 million for the local economy in its first three years.

"We look forward to giving the NRL players a warm Auckland welcome and give fans and local players the chance to connect with their favourite players and teams. The atmosphere of the tournament and these public events is unrivalled - make sure you get along, " says Vivien Bridgwater.

General Manager of the Downer NRL Auckland Nines Trina Tamati, says the community activities surrounding the tournament add to the overall buzz around the weekend.

"Auckland really turns it on for the Downer NRL Auckland Nines over Waitangi Weekend. The free Fan Day is an awesome way for local fans and overseas visitors to get up-close and personal with their rugby league heroes. Bringing rugby league to the wider community and giving back to grassroots rugby league through the club visit programme is an important legacy of the Nines."

"We encourage as many people as possible to head along to meet their heroes and maybe adopt a second and third club ahead of cheering them on at the Nines!

Trina Tamati also wants to encourage fans to get to Ticketek to secure their Nines tickets: "We’ve worked very hard to make it affordable for everyone, with 2 x day tickets from $69- (-plus booking fees) and all kids tickets $39.

"It’s the only opportunity of the year to see all the biggest NRL stars in one place. The expansive style of footy is really suited to superstar players such as Johnathan Thurston, Jarryd Hayne and our local hero Shaun Johnson who are all confirmed to be playing. So get your mates and family together, get your costumes or club colours sorted for an epic weekend of stars and fun in Auckland. We can’t wait!"