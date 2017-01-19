Whimsical worlds on show at Arataki

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 11:58

A new exhibition of intricate, miniature paper worlds is currently on display at the Arataki Visitor Centre as part of the annual Auckland Council Regional Parks Artist in Residence programme.

Created by artist Kate Parker during her eight-week residency in the Waitakere Ranges, the exhibition tells a story called Kowhai and the Giants through 10 light boxes. Each light box plays with outlines and layers, and shadows and light to create 2D whimsical pictures, which reflect on the region’s past.

Inspired by her back-to-basics residency in Keddle House, located high up on the cliffs overlooking Anawhata Beach, Kate’s exhibited artwork has been handmade from basic tools and materials - paper, cardboard, scissors and glue.

Reflecting on her time living and working in the Waitakere Ranges, theatre artist Kate - best known for her dramatic productions as co-director of Red Leap Theatre - says the residency was an inspiring opportunity.

"I was treated to some really special experiences during my residency, including a trip to the Pararaha Valley and a dawn adventure into the Waitakere forest to hear the rare kÅkako," she says.

"The residency has inspired a story within a new medium for me, which when completed could become a picture book or possibly an animated film," she says.

Arataki Visitor Centre manager Glenn Browne says the exhibition has been popular with visitors to the centre, which is considered the gateway to the Waitakere Ranges Regional Park.

"Visitors to the centre have been enchanted by Kate’s exhibition and are moved by the story it tells," he says.

Kate’s exhibition is available to view for free at the Arataki Visitor Centre, 300 Scenic Drive, Titirangi until 28 February 2017.

People interested in learning about Kate’s work and storytelling style can also participate in a mini-world workshop led by Kate Parker on Saturday 28 January 2017 at the Arataki Visitor Centre. The workshop is open to 8-18 year olds. Phone bookings are essential - 09 817 0077.

About Kate Parker

Kate is an actor, director, puppeteer, image designer and teacher. She is best known for her work founding and co-directing Red Leap Theatre, creating works such as The Arrival (by Shaun Tan) Paper Sky, SEA and, most recently, Dust Pilgrim. She has won awards and accolades including the New Generation Arts Award in 2010.

About Keddle House

Keddle House, located above remote Anawhata Beach, is a solar-powered 1930s bungalow that offers spectacular views of the wild west coast beach. Keddle House can be booked for a stay via Auckland Council’s website or 09 301 0101.

Be our next Artist in Residence

Innovative and intrepid artists are invited to apply to be the 2017 Artist in Residence. For further information and application forms visit the link here or contact Artist in Residence programme manager Michelle Edge on 021 857 003. The selected artist for 2017 will live and work for an eight-week period in either Long Bay Regional Park or Te Muri (Mahurangi Regional Park) from mid-October to mid-December 2017.