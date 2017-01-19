Invercargill Public Library celebrates Library Lovers Month

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 14:12

It’s a match made in heaven for the Invercargill City Libraries and Archives as it celebrates February’s Library Lovers Month by running several events - all in the name of love.

Invercargill City Library’s Digital Communications Manager, Bonnie Mager, said during February people could go on a blind date with a book by checking out a specially wrapped ‘blind date book’ and filling out the ‘rate your date’ form inside it for the chance to win a dinner and movie prize package for two.

"We’ve also displayed a wall of quotes from people who love libraries and famous librarians. If people match the author’s quote and picture with their name they’ll go into the draw to win a $30 Whitcoulls voucher. Entry forms can be picked up from any Library Help Desk.

"This is the first Library Lovers Month we have run. We have extended the Library Lovers Day (February 14) which is being run by the Public Libraries of New Zealand. Last year through the Blind Date with a Book promo (this is our third year running it) many people fell in love with books they never would have picked up before. We’ve had a lot of positive comments about it," Miss Mager said.

February also marks the return of the Library’s free adult and children programmes. To find out more visit the Library’s website, www.ilibrary.co.nz, or their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/invlibrary/.