Celebrate Wellington Anniversary Day with a taste of the Pacific

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 08:39

Wellingtonians can celebrate the capital’s anniversary with a taste of the Pacific at the annual Wellington Pasifika Festival at Waitangi Park this Monday.

The popular event highlights our Pacific communities’ arts, culture and history, and attracts over 15,000 people each year.

There will be delicious food, free family-friendly activities, and performances by artists from all over the Pacific - but the highlight on the agenda every year is the Pacific Cuisine Cook-Off.

This year’s judges are food and wine critic David Burton, The Laughing Samoans, and Deputy Mayor Paul Eagle, who counts this event as one of his favourites on the summer calendar.

"The Pacific communities are a vital part of our city, and this event really celebrates their contribution to the capital - and as guest judge at the cook-off, I also get the chance to find out which Pacific community has the best chop suey this year!" he jokes.

"It's a standout event on both the Wellington regional, and the national calendar - and one the city is very proud to be involved with," adds Deputy Mayor Eagle.

Council Festival Coordinator Suzanne Tamaki says the line-up of performers will have something for everyone - including the always popular The Laughing Samoans hosting the show.

"This could be the last chance Wellingtonians see The Laughing Samoans as a group on stage - so you won’t want to miss out on that.

"Plus there’ll be traditional and contemporary music and performances from all over the Pacific, and the Wellington Pasifika Festival film bus will be showing the latest ‘How to’ videos from The Coconet - if you haven’t checked these out before, they’re a must-see," says Tamaki.

There’ll also be appearances by former X Factor Australia singer Mahalia Simpson, and X Factor New Zealand contestants Maaka Fiso and Nofo Lameko.

The Birdman Wellington competition will be kicking-off on the waterfront from 11am, so Pasifika visitors can also get to enjoy some fabulous "flying" machines and costumes as competitors try to get airborne as they leap into the harbour.

The Wellington Pasifika Festival is happening Monday 23 January, Waitangi Park from 12pm-6pm - and will go ahead rain or shine.