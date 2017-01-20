Feast of fast jets at Ohakea Air Tattoo

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 10:46

The Royal New Zealand Air Force’s 2017 Air Tattoo is turning out to be a fighter jet extravaganza, with two F-15SG aircraft added to the line-up for the event on February 25 and 26.

The Air Tattoo promises to be one of the most exciting events of the summer and the confirmation of the F-15SGs from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) for the ground display complements the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-18 Hornets and the United States Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcons in the flying display at RNZAF Base Ohakea.

Ohakea Base Commander Group Captain Nick Olney says the latest confirmation for the two-day festival of military aircraft will thrill aircraft enthusiasts around the country.

"We’re really excited about the RSAF confirmation and it’s a great addition to the already excellent line-up we have for the public," he says.

Other confirmed militaries attending are the Royal Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, New Caledonia Armed Forces and Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

"We will also have all the RNZAF aircraft out to show to the public and give demonstrations. It’s going to be an action-packed way to celebrate our 80th anniversary," Group Captain Olney says.

"I want to remind people that they will not be able to drive up and buy a ticket at the gate on the day so they need to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment. This is also to help alleviate any traffic issues."

Tickets are limited for the 2017 Air Tattoo and are on sale now through Ticketek.