Free movies in Pamerston North's Square

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 13:18

Staying in town after work to enjoy the summer evenings has become more enticing with two free outdoor movies on offer. They will be shown on CET Arena’s big screen in the events quadrant in The Square.

"We’re encouraging people to have an early dinner in town, bring a picnic or grab a bite to eat from local eateries or on-site food trucks and enjoy a relaxing evening in town," says PNCC Community Engagement Manager Ian Littleworth. "These are free events, held early in the evening so people can enjoy being outdoors and be home at a reasonable hour."

Two classic movies have been chosen with different audiences in mind. On Tuesday 31 January Casablanca is screening. This is one of the most classic of classics and, perhaps makes it a perfect date night. Watching it outdoors will add to the atmosphere.

Families will be entertained on Wednesday 8 February with the hilarious family favourite - Finding Nemo. With the kids returning back to school, a picnic and a movie in The Square will be a great reward.

"Palmerston North has this amazing venue in the heart of our CBD, and with the big screen readily available we can offer entertainment accessible for everyone," says Littleworth. "We love seeing The Square being used by the community for entertainment and the response to these events may lead our Palmy Unleashed team to organise more movies in the future."

Both evenings kick off at 5.30pm with some live acoustic music and the movie starts at 6pm. It is expected both events will end at 8pm.