League stars take time out to explore Auckland

Rugby league stars, old and new, have been making the most of summer in Auckland in the lead up to the Downer NRL Auckland Nines, set to kick off 4 and 5 February.

Manu Vatuvei tried his hand at zip lining for the first time at Waiheke’s Ecozip, David Fusitu'a climbed to the top of Rangitoto for the first time and Steve Price gave mountain biking and hiking a go in the Hunua Ranges.

Price, a former Warriors captain, is making the move back to Australia after a 13-year stint in New Zealand but has many fond memories of the place he’s called home during this time.

"There are so many great things to do here, beautiful harbours, amazing views and great history. The Auckland Museum is one of my favourite places," he said.

"Auckland is just a beautiful city and it’s no fluke it continues to get voted as one of the most liveable cities in the world."

While Price is a big fan of the NRL Auckland Nines he’s never played in the tournament leaving it in the capable hands of the younger players like Vatuvei and Fusitu'a.

"It’s an awesome weekend," Price said.

"There’s always a great atmosphere and vibe and you can tell the players are really enjoying being part of it, and there’s often a lot more going on than just the Auckland Nines which makes for a great weekend in the city."

Warriors player Fusitu'a is looking forward to getting out on the field at Eden Park this Waitangi Weekend but recently took some time out to discover some new things about Auckland.

"I’ve lived in Auckland all my life and had never been up Rangitoto so it was good to try something different, and reaching the summit the view is awesome," he said.

"I hadn’t realised the history and culture behind the island so having a guide really made it."

Team mate Vatuvei also enjoyed a trip to Waiheke Island: "Waiheke is so beautiful. Beautiful beaches and scenery everywhere but going down the Ecozip was definitely a favourite," he said.