Parnell Year of the Rooster welcomes cultural diversity

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 14:14

Parnell is certainly the space to be to welcome in the Year of the Rooster from 28 January, with a unique exhibition of rooster art pieces being exhibited several galleries and select retailers.

Launching this Saturday a flock of 38 preened and ready to party roosters fly into Auckland’s largest ‘coop’ for its Year of the Rooster festivities, created by a diverse range of artists and celebrities such as Erin Simpson, Amanda Betts, Jane Daniels, Chrystelle Baran, ex All Black Tony Woodcock and NZ Opera star Leila Alexander.

The interpretation of some of the flamboyant creations is as diverse as the artists themselves.

Celebrating the Year of the Rooster for Filipino Louie Bretana is a testament to New Zealand’s cultural diversity, where Asian beliefs merge with a Pacific culture with a European colonial history. This context provides the perfect opportunity to add to this inclusive mix with his creation of the Sarimanok, a Philippine mythical rooster. With this as inspiration, ‘Ang Sarimanok’ comes to life with an unabashed riot of colours that reflect the vibrant Filipino culture. Gold accents inspired by ethnic patterns, wire sculpture flourishes and over 400 Swarovski crystals make it a symbol of wealth, power and prestige. Its characteristic depiction with a fish clutched in its claws can be seen as a signal of providence and good fortune in the context of a culture borne of an archipelago surrounded by the sea.

Eric Ngan’s ‘King Hsuan’s Rooster’ was inspired by the writings of Chuang Tzu, a 4th Century Taoist Philosopher, through the story of the Fighting Rooster. The chest motif on the rooster is inspired by the mythical creature, the Taotie. The Taotie mask design was commonly used on bronze vessels of the Shang and Zhou Dynasty. This mystical creature has many meanings for being, but the one being used in this instance is that the Taotie has apotropaic powers so is able to ward off evil.

Closer to home and inspired by Maori tattoos is Erin Simpsons Rooster called Tame Heihei which has a magnificent feathered comb and tail. It wears a bone Hei Matau (stylised fish hook shape) around its neck which is a gift from the artist. This necklace represents strength, prosperity, abundance and fertility. The hooks are also symbols of power and authority. Upon completion Tame Heihei was blessed in the Waikato river, the river that feeds and supports the artist’s family.

On a grand scale where China meets Greece in New Zealand, Spartacus is a collaboration between artists Sally and Darryl Fagence. With a stainless steel NZ flora orientated plumage and a brass/cooper saddle he is king of the dawn. The brass wear on the back of Spartacus is made from a recycled fire surround. LED lights shine through his cobalt blue glass eyes and illuminate his golden body. Gold leaf and gold paint complete the regal look. The Grecian themes of the piece remind us of the ancient connections between China and Greece via the Silk Road and how the route was central to cultural interaction between these two previously disconnected nations. While the incorporation of New Zealand motifs relate the piece to the context in which the work was made and to the styles of these two artists.

From 28 January - 12 February this exciting exhibition will showcase in various galleries and select retailers in Parnell before being auctioned for charity. During the exhibition period, patrons will be able to make silent pre-auction bids. The Year of the Rooster celebration will conclude with the auction for the Starship Foundation - National Air Ambulance Service at Mossgreen-Webb’s auction house in Parnell on the 16 February.