Dance, heritage, hobbies and music events coming up at Te Takere

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 09:50

A week of active, stimulating and entertaining events is planned at Te Takere in Levin in February.

On Sunday 19 February from 4.30pm to 6.30pm is the Tea Dance accompanied by Manawatu Jazz Club's MJC Big Band. Te Takere Events Officer Nick van Dijk says the popular event will appeal to anyone who likes to dance, whether it is ballroom, swing, Latin or just "sashaying across the dance floor". Admission is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased now from Te Takere or at the door on the day. High tea, coffee and light snacks will be available from Libretto Café.

On Tuesday 21 February from 10am to 4pm is Family History Research Day, when volunteers and staff at Te Takere will be on hand to help people search databases to find out more about their family heritage.

Then on Wednesday 22 February from 10am to 4pm is Men’s Hobby Day at Te Takere, during which local hobbyists will display and demonstrate their skills, crafts and projects to the public.

To finish the week, on 26 February is the free monthly Sunday Concert at Te Takere from 2pm to 3.30pm, featuring the Rodger Fox Quintet and vocalist Erna Ferry performing jazz and blues classics.