Celebrate Chinese New Year at SKYCITY Auckland

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 10:55

A quarter of a million people are expected to visit SKYCITY Auckland over the next two weeks to see in the Chinese New Year in spectacular style.

The celebrations will kick off at 7pm on Friday 27 January and young and old will be captivated by colourful cultural performances and activities, like the enthralling Lion Dance, the hypnotic Taiko drumming, and balloon artists.

The performances will be accompanied by firecrackers to help ward off evil spirits and overlooking the proceedings the Sky Tower will glow in red and gold.

A special feature this Year of the Rooster will be the amazing Dragon Dance which will take place on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Other highlights include the descent on New Year’s Day by our God of Fortune from the Sky Tower, Diamond Dance, and fresh routines by our acrobats from Dust Palace.

The hugely popular Chinese calligrapher will be back to ensure further good fortune for the coming year, inscribing visitors’ names in special scripture for them to take home.

It’s all part of the free entertainment at SKYCITY Auckland every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening from Friday 27 January to Saturday 11 February.

And if you feel hungry watching all that amazing entertainment, you can dine at Jade Dragon restaurant which will have a very special à la carte Chinese New Year menu, including raw salmon fillet with crisp vegetables, sesame dressing and plum sauce.

Acting GM SKYCITY Auckland Matt Ballesty says Chinese New Year has become one of the biggest events of the year for SKYCITY.

"This is the 21st year that SKYCITY Auckland has put on free entertainment for Chinese New Year, and each year it’s got bigger and better.

"We love putting on an amazing range of spectacular performances for the benefit of the people of Auckland, which reflects the Chinese heritage of many in our city and here at SKYCITY Auckland."

SKYCITY Auckland’s Chinese New Year celebrations are growing extremely popular, with 240,000 visitors on site during last year’s two weeks of entertainment.

Chinese New Year highlights:

- The Sky Tower will be lit in the traditional colours of red and gold for the duration of Chinese New Year celebrations, 27 January to 11 February.

- At 7pm on New Year’s Day, visitors can watch the God of Fortune’s spectacular Sky Tower Jump before the Eye Spot Ceremony.

- On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, guests can have their names written in Chinese calligraphy to display in their house for good luck.

- Jade Dragon restaurant will offer a special à la carte Chinese New Year menu, including wok-fried crayfish and raw salmon fillet with crisp vegetables, sesame dressing and plum sauce.