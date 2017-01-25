Fashion Television launches in Australia and New Zealand

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 10:30

Delivering fashion content from all over the world to audiences throughout Asia Pacific since 1999, Fashion Television is proud to announce the launch of its linear satellite channel in Australia and New Zealand. This allows audiences in the region to access its popular programming 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

London-based "Fashion Television International Limited" chose Optus D2 at orbital position 152.0E with a footprint reaching Australia and New Zealand. The channel's launch will commence January 2017.

Fashion Television caters to fashionable and stylish audiences with content covering the very latest fashion, entertainment, lifestyle news and events. Delivering a strong portfolio of original programmes, Australian and New Zealand's designers, stylists and models are also featured in the channel's schedule.

"With Australia and New Zealand being one of the important destinations for lifestyle, fashion and travel, we have been covering content from regional events such as Melbourne Fashion Festival, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, Sydney Fashion Festival and more," expresses Fashion Television's Chief Operation Officer, Mr. Gleb Livshitz, "We are looking forward to more future collaborations with the local fashion and entertainment industry in the region to be featured on the channel for worldwide audiences."

The channel will debut with fashion-packed reality competition series Design Genius Season 2 showcasing up and coming designers Jack Leeson from Melbourne and Australian-Vietnamese designer Tung Fu. Top Australian talent agency Vivien Models, who shares the spotlight with the fashion industry's best, will be featured on Agencies Season 2.

For more information about Fashion Television, visit http://fashion.tv/.