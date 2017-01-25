Creative opportunity for Pacific artists

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 13:37

Traditional or contemporary Pacific artists can apply now to develop new directions in their artistic practice through an art residency at the University of Canterbury (UC).

UC’s Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies and Creative New Zealand are inviting expressions of interest from Pacific artists for a three month art residency based at the UC campus in Christchurch.

Valued at $18,000, the residency is open to Pacific artists with expertise in the fields of textiles, ceramics, painting, sculpture and the literary or performing arts.

The residency aims to support the development of indigenous Pacific art and promote Pacific art to the university community, as well as nationally, regionally and internationally.

The Macmillan Brown Pacific Artist in Residence programme has been offered annually at UC since 1996. Director of the Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies, Professor Steven Ratuva says previous artists in residence have provided contemporary Pacific artistic works, which have been incorporated into the campus intellectual and artistic life.

"The residency is a great way of integrating Pacific art and architecture in an innovative manner at another level."

Applications for the funding close on 15 March 2017, with the successful applicant due to start their residency in mid-April 2017. Application details are available on the UC website www.canterbury.ac.nz.