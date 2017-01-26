Free festive fun with Fat Freddy's Drop

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 15:56

Third year WelTec School of Business students, Dinah Luke and Cory Stickle, are days away from staging the 23rd annual Te RÄ o te Raukura whanau community festival. Working as part of a team based at Maori radio station, Atiawa Toa FM, the January 29 event will be held at Te Whiti Park in Lower Hutt, and feature Fat Freddy’s Drop as this year’s headline act.

Over the past 12 months, Dinah and Cory have applied theory and assessment tasks from various classes at WelTec to the planning and implementation of Te RÄ o te Raukura. Event management, marketing, sponsorship and logistics courses have been particularly relevant to bringing elements of the festival together.

"We have been able to use documents we created for our assessments in the day to day planning for Te RÄ o te Raukura; things like project plans and our event manual", says Dinah. "These are documents that we know we will go on to adapt and use in the future".

Dinah and Cory have also recruited recent WelTec gradate, Anaterira Huata, to assist with the festival. Ana’s role will include site operations and volunteer management.

"When we identified that we needed an extra pair of hands to be part of our team, we contacted Anaterira, who was in our class last year," says Cory.

Anaterira completed the Graduate Diploma in Applied Management (Event Management) in November 2016, while Dinah and Cory are both studying towards completing the Bachelor of Applied Management, majoring in event management.

Te RÄ o te Raukura kicks off at 10am this Sunday. Free entry.

WelTec will be promoting MÄori and Pasifika Trades Training scholarships at the event.