Gateway to Sculpture on the Gulf

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 08:13

The 55,000 people expected to visit Waiheke Island’s headland Sculpture on the Gulf exhibition this summer will be greeted by an extraordinary timber Gateway on Matiatia Bay.

The remarkable 16 x 6 x 5 metre Gateway is an entirely new project organised by headland Sculpture on the Gulf. Its purpose is to welcome guests with a ceremonial entry to the event and the 34 newly created artworks featured.

Made up of 255 pieces of glue laminated pine, the Gateway’s designed to be experienced dynamically as visitors move around and through it - an immersive spatial experience of form, light and materiality. It is positioned to frame Rangitoto Island when looking straight down the portal.

The Gateway is designed by Nicholas Stevens and Gary Lawson of Stevens Lawson Architects in collaboration with engineer Hamish Nevile of Holmes Consulting. It was originally conceived for the Venice Architecture Biennale, but never received the funding required to build the structure.

Sculpture on the Gulf board member Jonathan Rutherfurd Best was inspired by London’s renowned architectural pavilion which is commissioned by the Serpentine Gallery each year. He came across the Stevens Lawson design and was determined to make it part of headland Sculpture on the Gulf.

Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology then joined the project and its students constructed the Gateway with expert supervision from Ebert Construction.

"We introduced the Gateway into our curriculum at Unitec with students from construction, architecture and engineering coming together to make it possible," says Renee Davies, Dean of Construction, Infrastructure and Engineering, at Unitec’s Engineering Department.

"It’s perfect for our programme, giving students real life, hands-on experience. Not only does it help prepare them for the workforce, but it also gives them the personal satisfaction of having worked on one of the most ambitious art projects in New Zealand."

Nicholas Stevens says he’s thrilled to see to see the project come to life after more than five years in the making.

"We designed the gateway a long time ago so it’s a surreal experience to see the structure brought to life by Unitec. We couldn’t be happier with how it has turned out."

Hamish Nevile adds: "The two Serpentine Pavilions I worked on while I was in London are some of my favourite projects - it’s great to see a similar concept happening here in New Zealand with Sculpture on the Gulf. Collaborating with Stevens Lawson Architects on such a visionary project has been a genuine pleasure, and the result is stunning."

Jonathan Rutherfurd Best says this project wouldn’t be possible without the collective cooperation of everyone involved.

"It takes a village to create something of this magnitude and we’ve certainly had help from so many individuals and organisations. We’re lucky to have so many supporters of the arts here in New Zealand. I believe the Gateway is one of the most inspiring and stunning structures seen for quite some time."

The public can view the Gateway during the headland Sculpture on the Gulf exhibition from 27 January to 19 February on Waiheke Island.

headland Sculpture on the Gulf would like to thank Resene Paints, Fortress Fasteners, Ebert Construction, TimberLab, the staff and students of Unitec and private supporters of the Gateway.