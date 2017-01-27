Virtual tour of the new Albany Stadium Pool

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 08:45

Take a tour of Auckland Council’s brand new state-of-the-art Albany Stadium Pool, which officially opens to the public this weekend.

Albany Stadium Pool provides a different offering to other pools in Auckland Council’s leisure network - focusing on fun and recreation - and caters to the growing population in the North Auckland area.

Located near QBE Stadium, the new centre has something for everyone. The zero depth splash pad area provides toddlers with their first aquatic experience with exciting splash and spray water toys, while the shallow kids’ pool includes a slide and an array of water features for young ones to develop confidence in the water. For the more confident kids and adults the leisure pool offers a variety of water activities, inflatables and an over-the-pool rock-climbing wall.

Other facilities include a dedicated 20m learn to swim pool, adult spa and sauna, fully equipped fitness centre and a group exercise studio offering holistic fitness classes.

Upper Harbour local board chair Lisa Whyte says the new centre is a necessary addition to the council’s network of leisure facilities.

"It’s about families having fun and building confidence in the water. We’re surrounded by coastline, so we need facilities where we can learn to swim, and be more confident in and around the water, in an affordable way," she says.

Albany Stadium Pool centre manager Tanya Langenbach says the response from the community for the centre’s opening has been positive.

"There is definitely a buzz about the place and we are getting floods of enquiries each day. We have also allocated all 800 tickets for the free swim sessions during our opening weekend, which is fantastic!" she says.

"There will be some capacity for us to invite people in that don’t have an opening day ticket, but we are also running site tours and there are plenty of fun family activities to keep everyone entertained this weekend," she says.

For more information on Albany Stadium Pool, visit aucklandleisure.co.nz/Albany.