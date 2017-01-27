Nitro Circus to cause a buzz on Sunday

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 11:37

Whangarei District Council has made plans to cater for an influx of traffic as people rock up to the Nitro Circus at Toll Stadium, Okara park on Sunday.

"The event will be full of speed, flight, flash and drama inside the stadium, but the traffic around town before and after the it will be another thing entirely," said Events Manager Dannii Vallely-Te Kani. ,

"We have organised a traffic management plan including parking areas and drop off zones to keep traffic moving smoothly around the area.

"No roads will be closed but we will have ‘event’ signs out on all the link roads (Port Road, Porowini Road) and a 30kph speed limit reduction.

"There will be a no-parking zone on Okara Drive (on the stadium side of the road), a limited number of patrons can park on Okara Drive, along the grass opposite the stadium.

"Spectators should plan ahead, work out where they are going to park (Railway Station, Cobham oval, , central city car parks) and the route they will take to walk to the stadium.

"A drop off zone will be located on Okara Drive, and we are advising people to allow plenty of time to get to the stadium."

She said the VIP gates would open at 3:45pm and the general admission gates would open 5:00pm

"We are also asking people to be responsible - this is a high-adrenaline event and we expect some people will enjoy a few drinks as well. Those who are drinking need to take it easy, be sensible and organise to have sober driver or cab available.

"We expect it is going to be a dynamic night, with 32 freestyle motocross (FMX0 BMX, skating, scooter and inline skating stars. These will include Kiwis Jed "The Warrior Mildon and three-time X Games medallist Levi Sherwood."

Dannii said people collecting pre-purchased tickets on the day can collect them from the ticket booth at toll stadium from midday.

For more information go to http://nitrocircus.com/tour/.