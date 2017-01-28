Nitro Circus dazzles Manawatu fans with world tour opening show

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 14:49

Last night Nitro Circus Live returned to New Zealand with a huge show at Palmerston North’s Energy Trust Arena. The high-adrenaline event was the first date of Nitro Circus’ 67 stop 2017 world tour, as well as the first stop on its highly anticipated six-city New Zealand trek.

The international lineup featured the best athletes in action sports, including multiple X Games FMX medalists Adam Jones (USA) and Bilko Williams (Aus). Australia’s Ryan "R Willy" Williams, owner of more than 100 world firsts on scooter and BMX, showed off his incredible skills while America’s Bruce Cook, an FMX rider paralyzed from the waist down, inspired the crowd with his incredible courage and determination. Kiwi stars shone as well, with Tokoroa’s Jed "The Warrior" Mildon, the world’s first quadruple backflipper on a BMX bike and Manawatu dare devil Levi Sherwood, reigning FMX champion of the Nitro World Games, riding in front of their home country fans.

On this New Zealand visit, Nitro Circus Live is playing all new markets and clearly these cities are thrilled to get their first taste of the global action sports phenomenon. Demand for tickets has been extraordinary: almost 12,000 fans filled Central Energy Trust Arena and seats are going fast for the remaining five dates. To purchase tickets go to nitrocircus.live.

Over the course of its seven-year history, Nitro Circus Live has sold out legendary venues around the world including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, London’s O2 arena and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Closer to home, during its 2011 New Zealand debut Nitro Circus Live drew more fans than legendary rock icons U2 and AC/DC.

For Nitro Circus news, tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to www.nitrocircus.com. Follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Twitter: @nitrocircus and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NitroCircus.

Nitro Circus Live 2017 New Zealand Tour

29 January

Whangarei

Toll Stadium

4 February

Invergargill

Rugby Park

6 February

Nelson

Trafalgar Park

11 February

Tauranga

ASB Stadium

12 February

New Plymouth

Yarrow Stadium