NZ prepares for Bollywood’s Salman Khan Da Bangg tour

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 15:58

The Bollywood events scene in New Zealand will scale several notches higher as superstar Salman Khan is returning to the country after almost two decades.

New Zealand has been popular amongst the Bollywood stars lately, bringing Salman Khan known as Sultan of Bollywood.

The Dabangg Khan, has numerous hit films to his credit and has a huge fan following in India and around the world, with around 21.3 million twitter followers! He will be the highlight of the upcoming mega-event 'Da-Bang - The Tour 2017’ along with other super-stars accompanying him. Organised by RS Promotions and powered by Auckland Indian Sweets and Snacks, this huge entertainment extravaganza will have a high standard production value.

The tour will also include Bollywood A-lister stars such as Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhu Deva, Badshah, Manish Paul, and Daisy Shah-a line-up that will increase the entertainment value of the event.

A crew of more than 100 people will be flying to Auckland, which includes the production team, choreographers, directors, and dancers. The live performance will take place on April 21, 2017, at Vector Arena, Auckland before the crew flies to Australia for the second leg of the tour.

The promoters and organisers promise an event better than before. "We have planned something tremendous this time, something that has never been done before in any Indian event in Auckland. People should really look out for this show, especially Salman's entry would be a grand one. You just can't miss it," Samuel Sen of RS Promotions said.

With high production values and a stellar line-up of performers from Bollywood, this show is promising to be one of best musicals ever to be seen, in this part of the world. The event is co-ordinated, scripted and directed by JA Events LLP and Sohail Khan Entertainment.

The tickets for the show are on sale and available at www.ticketmaster.co.nz and www.dabangnz2017.com. Keeping in mind that it is more convenient for everyone to buy tickets online, Sen said that the tickets can only be booked online and there would be no sale of tickets in retails stores.

"We want this show to be accessible to everyone, from students to families, and hence, we are starting the tickets from such a low price, so that every fan gets an opportunity to see their favourite celebrities. I would suggest you buy the tickets as soon as you can to avail the chance to get your favourite spot within your budget, as the show is expected to be sold out quickly, considering the number of calls and messages we have received in a couple of days," Samuel added.

So all you Bollywood fans out there, get online and book your best tickets now. For details, go to: www.dabangnz2017.com