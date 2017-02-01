More than 30,000 attend second Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival

|
Initial figures show more than 30,000 people attended the second TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival, more than double the numbers of the first festival.
Approximately 13,500 people attended the inaugural festival in 2016, and raw figures from this Auckland Anniversary Weekend indicated 33,500 people attended this year’s festival in its new location of the ANZ Viaduct Events Centre, Karanga Plaza and the Viaduct Basin.
For comparison, that is approximately the same number of people who attend the Auckland Diwali Festival every year.
The free waka paddling experiences booked out, with more than 1100 free waka experiences tickets given out over the weekend.
More than 600 tickets were allocated for the waka hourua (ocean-going waka) sailings.
In the TÄmaki Makaurau MÄori Tourism Space, more than 2550 people received kirituhi or temporary Maori facial tattoos.
MÄori Tourism representatives also fielded queries from young MÄori interested in tour guiding, and festival goers interested in starting up their own tourism business. In additional, three young Maori event graduates and professionals took part in the festival observer programme.
