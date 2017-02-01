Public warned about ticket resale sites

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 08:23

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is urging the Taranaki public to steer clear of ticket resale sites following a number of cases where individuals have purchased overpriced and invalid tickets.

With a number of events coming up around the region, NPDC Venues and Events Manager, Ron Murray, says it is a good time to remind people that purchasing tickets from sites such as global ticket marketplace Viagogo may not be all it’s cracked up to be.

"There have been a few cases in New Zealand recently where people have paid beyond top dollar for their chosen event, only to be turned away at the door for having invalid tickets. More often than not, the ticket holder doesn’t realise they have bought from an unofficial site."

The TSB Stadium, TSB Bowl of Brooklands, Yarrow Stadium and the TSB Showplace all fall under the New Plymouth District Council Event Venues umbrella and contract Ticketek to provide all ticketing services.

There are currently tickets for Jimmy Barnes’ show at the TSB Showplace listed on Viagogo at inflated prices, stating there are only a few tickets left. This information is incorrect, says Mr Murray.

"We encourage all those buying tickets to events at our venues to purchase from either the TSB Showplace Box Office, Stratford i-SITE, South Taranaki i-SITE, or online through Ticketek. That way, they will avoid any risk of running into trouble at the event.

"Often the venue and show promotor are not obliged to honour tickets that aren’t valid, nor are they in a position to assist with refunds or providing alternative options, particularly if the event is sold out. We want to try and eliminate any of our community members having to deal with that sort of unpleasant experience," says Mr Murray.