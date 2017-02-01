UK red carpet premiere for Chasing Great

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 14:10

Taking to red carpet All Black hero Richie McCaw was joined by the film’s director Michelle Walshe at the UK premiere of Chasing Great last night (Tuesday 31st January)

The film follows former New Zealand rugby legend Richie McCaw through his final season as he attempts the goal of captaining the All Blacks to the first ever back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins.

The film smashed domestic records at the box office as it became New Zealand's highest grossing documentary of all time, opening at number 1 in the box office and showing in over 100 screens. Chasing Great’s UK Premiere took place in London last night and the film will have its French debut in April on Canal+.

http://chasinggreat.film/