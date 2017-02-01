New Annie Goldson documentary to premiere at South By Southwest

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 15:25

A new documentary from accomplished and much-awarded filmmaker, Annie Goldson (Brother Number One, An Island Calling) will have its World Premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW). Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web details the battle between Dotcom and the US government and entertainment industry being fought out in New Zealand.

Congratulating the filmmakers, New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) CEO Dave Gibson said, "Goldson is an uncompromising filmmaker and no stranger to difficult subject matter. Her academic background and long-term commitment to documenting the complex space between the personal and political made her the perfect person to tackle a film about the internet, piracy, ownership and privacy.

"We have been involved in an increasing number of fascinating, thought-provoking documentaries in recent years, and as a result, cinema-goers have a diverse range to choose from. In the last year alone, NZFC-funded documentaries have ventured behind the façade of famously reclusive former All Black captain, Richie McCaw (Chasing Great: Richie McCaw), into the history and significance of one of New Zealand’s favourite songs (Poi-E: The Story of Our Song) and uncovered the identity of a sinister internet troll (Tickled)."

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web, directed by Annie Goldson and produced by Alexander Behse is one of twelve films to screen in the Documentary Spotlight section of the festival.

Annie Goldson said, "As with all documentaries, this one has taken us on a roller-coaster ride as we have carved stories and arguments out of volumes of material. SXSW seems the perfect place to launch our film, given its converging interests in technology, music and film".

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web is financed by the NZFC and Monsoon Pictures. The film will be repped at SXSW by US sales agent, XYZ Films.

Based in Austin, Texas, SXSW is a nine-day festival and conference series that celebrates the convergence of the interactive, film and music industries. The film section of the festival features provocative documentaries, comedies, genre standouts and more. New Zealand films that have screened at SXSW previously include Black Sheep, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt For the Wilderpeople and Free In Deed.

SXSW 2017 runs 10-19 March.