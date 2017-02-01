Bold bid for Bears vs Babies landed by library

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 16:23

A bold video has landed the Invercargill City Libraries and Archives the opportunity of being official playtesters for the card game, Bears vs Babies, ahead of its upcoming release.

The fast-paced card game requires players to construct bears of mass-destruction while simultaneously fending off hordes of attacking babies. Invercargill Library’s Digital Content Creator, Kayla Davidson, said to celebrate its launch the creators (Elan Lee and Matthew Inman) ran a video competition, titled #PickMeBvb, to find organisations around the world interested in hosting Bears vs Babies playtest parties. The Library’s quirky video reached nearly 5,000 people and successfully won it a spot on the playtest team.

"We entered the competition to expand awareness of our Library and unite game lovers in the Southland region. It is also to explore more independent style games which the Library wouldn’t have access otherwise. Bears vs Babies is only sold on Kickstarter which has racked up millions of dollars. The event is a way to bring in different kind of people into our library and see a more diverse side to our events-an expansion of ‘We are not just a library’.

"The playtest night will be held on February 17 at 5:30pm in the Invercargill Library meeting room. Food and drinks will be provided, and all you need to do is bring an enthusiasm for games, and a willingness to provide the creators with feedback on the game," Ms Davidson said.

Spaces are limited and registration is required. To register, visit www.ilibrary.co.nz.