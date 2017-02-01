Southland Buskers Festival starts tomorrow

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 16:27

The eight annual Southland Buskers Festival begins Thursday evening Feb 2 in Queen’s Park.

A highlight of the region’s events calendar, The 2017 festival features some of the best international acts from around the globe including the stars of Speigelworld’s EMPIRE show Marc and Svetlana and their Daredevil Chicken Club show (USA); Miss Behave (UK) with her skilled sword swallowing and vaudevillian banter, Mike Wood (USA) with a cabbage trick you’ll never see anywhere else; Fraser Hooper (UK) and his over the top boxing show, Mulletman (ChCh) with that hair of his that never seems to go out of style, our own NZ Super Duper Girl and the all new Paper Girl Show.

This year’s festival really does have something for everyone- even a workshop for aspiring and committed clowns (Saturday 10.30am). We’ll kick off on Thursday Feb 2 at 6.30pm in Queen’s Park on our Busker Stage (band rotunda area) and continue to create magic and laughs around the city until Sunday afternoon February 5.

Full festival programmes are available to download from Venture Southland’s website and our schedule and wet weather info will be available via our facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/southlandbuskersfestival/

Don’t miss our weekend of fun!

DAREDEVIL CHICKEN CLUB (USA)

Join Marc and Svetlana Buttersworth for their ‘Honeymoon Cabaret!’ In the style of Las Vegas lounge meets 80's pop melodrama this newlywed couple is here to remind the public that Love Heals All Wounds! They have filled their excess baggage with glitzy, glamorous acts that will amaze, perplex and ultimately inspire people to believe in the Magic of Love. This is a tale of romance set to a delusional talent show. You will never forget this legendary act; you might even have nightmares!

Marc and Svetlana will take you on a wild ride down a road paved with unicorns, abundant hair, and bananas. Swimming in the waters of classic cabaret and cresting the wave of in-your-face interactive madness, their performance will test the lines between reality and absurdity, humour and taboo.

http://www.daredevilchicken.com/

MIKE WOOD (USA)

Mike Wood is a natural born comedian. He does dumb things the smart way, and smart things the dumb way. If he’s not catching a catapulted cabbage on a spike on his head, he’s probably riding around on a bicycle that steers in reverse.

Mike has performed at the National Theatre in London, England; hosted the Dawson City Music Festival; and caught a cabbage on his head in a TED Talk.

During the 2017 Southland Buskers Festival, Mike plans to cram your face so full of laughter you’ll likely forget about all the important stuff you should be doing. http://www.mikewood.ca

MISS BEHAVE (UK)

Miss Behave is one of the last remaining sword swallows in the world and has been described as a live cartoon with a late night attitude.

A founding member of Olivier Award Winning world smash ‘La Clique’and ‘La Soiree’ Miss Behave is a true trailblazer who has been seen by million via her guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Guinness World Records, and BBCs Women’s HourVersatile.

She’s funny, talented and versatile with a street show you don’t want to miss.

http://www.stillmisbehaving.com

FRASER HOOPER (UK)

Boxing starring Fraser Hooper

For the first time in history Boxing's Biggest Baddy Fraser Hooper will dare to challenge all-comers in a three round bout of pure comedy carnage. This is a must see for all sport and comedy fans everywhere. Get a ringside seat for a guaranteed belly aching knockout performance.

Award winning clown and festival favourite, Fraser Hooper returns after the worldwide success of Funny Business and Insideout with another mesmeric mime show with classic ingredients of hilarious audience involvement, ridiculous routines and a complete disregard for his own safety.

www.fraserhooper.com

MULLETMAN (NZ)

He’s been entertaining in and around NZ, Australia, Asia, the United Kingdom and the Arab Emirates since 1994. Not just a ordinary street performer with a bag of silly tricks, Mulletman is a funny, engaging all-round professional entertainer who’s up for just about anything. His award winning shows, complete with skilful circus stunts and comedy galore have provided thousands of people with joy and laughter. Don’t miss him.

http://www.nzmulletman.com/

SUPER DUPER GIRL (NZ)

Presented by Lizzie Tollemache

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a multi-million dollar franchise? No! It's Super Duper Girl. Flying in to save the day with stupendous stunts and amazing escapes, Super Duper Girl has travelled New Zealand, the UK, and even the Dubai International Comedy Festival, in her quest to find the perfect sidekick. Up, up and away!

www.rollickingentertainment.com

THE PAPER GIRL (NZ)

After 30 years of delivering Newspapers, being chased by dogs, and breaking the odd window, times are changing, and the Paper Girl’s Job is in jeopardy. So she’s decided to give this Busking thing a go!

Featuring: The $10 Bicycle, A Naughty Teddy Bear and a suitcase full of random objects she forgot to deliver.

http://www.sportsuzie.com/

CLOWN AND MIME WORKSHOP

If you’re looking for advice on how to be a mime or a clown (the real kind) then join our open workshop on Saturday Feb 3 at 10.30am (Queen’s Park Busker Stage) where you’ll hear the real clown and mime scoop from true professionals.

Come dressed as a clown or mime and you might win a clowny prize!