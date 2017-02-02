Wilderpeople goes global on Emirates

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 09:39

Low-budget New Zealand hit film Hunt For The Wilderpeople is getting considerable global exposure since joining Emirates’ impressive inflight entertainment selection late last year.

Taika Waititi’s movie, starring Sam Neill and Julian Dennison, is already the highest-grossing New Zealand film internationally. And its inclusion in the star-studded line-up of movies and television features on Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, is bringing the film to travellers on flights to more than 150 international destinations.

This month, Hunt For The Wilderpeople will sit alongside some notable company on ice, including The Girl On The Train, featuring Emily Blunt, and The Sea of Trees, based on a teacher’s life-changing journey through Japan.

Also on ice will be television features such as the star-studded sci-fi series Westworld and the latest series from legendary naturalist David Attenborough, Planet Earth II.

Emirates has been named by passengers in the 2016 Skytrax polls as the airline with the best inflight entertainment for 12 years running, offering more than 2,600 channels of movies, TV programmes, music, games and information, as well as Wi-Fi on all of its five daily A380 flights from New Zealand to Australia, Dubai and beyond.