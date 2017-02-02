Retro bicycle race in New Plymouth

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 13:39

Have you got your retro bikes ready?

The Velo Deus 20 bike race is on tomorrow evening (FRIDAY) in New Plymouth, where teams of riders race on pre-1990s bicycles. Teams can bring their own bikes or borrow a Raleigh 20 bike from the event organisers (numbers are limited).

"We held this event the first time last year and it was hugely popular, so we’re looking forward to seeing people get into the spirit of it tomorrow," says NPDC Integrated Transportation Officer Nathaniel Benefield.

"Entrants are encouraged to dress in clothing of the era of these bicycles, say from the late 1970s and 1980s."

Velo Deus 20 is part of Let’s Go’s Ride Summertime Rolls series of cycling events, and is organised jointly by NPDC and JetCharm Barbershop and Gentleman’s Quarters.

Competitors race over a 20-lap circuit of Egmont and King streets. The trophy is being defended by last year’s winner, Venture Taranaki, and there are also spot prizes up for grabs.

Entrants can register at JetCharm on Egmont Street. The event is weather dependent; any cancellation will be posted on NPDC’s Facebook page.

Let’s Go is an NPDC and NZTA funded programme to encourage more people into active and sustainable travel, and developing New Plymouth into a model walking and cycling community.

Ride Summertime Rolls is an opportunity for people of all ages to get onto a bike in the company of others and try out new biking facilities or relearn old cycling skills. Event details are in the TSB Bank Festival of Lights programme.