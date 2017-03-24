Frank Larking's Beach Haven Play-Boat to be saved

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 00:03

A majority of Kaipâtiki Local Board members have today announced that they will save the much-loved "Frank’s Boat" at Beach Haven.

Local Board Chair Danielle Grant, Deputy Chair John Gillon, and members Paula Gillon, Anne-Elise Smithson and Adrian Tyler, who together hold a majority on the Local Board, have announced that they will move to save the Beach Haven play-boat at the Kaipâtiki Local Board meeting on 19 April, by denying its removal and requesting that council officers instead look into a range of options for keeping the boat in the water.

The iconic "Frank’s Boat" has been enjoyed by many children and adults over the years, and is now part of the fabric of Beach Haven. It is too precious to be removed.

The playboat was installed by Beach Haven legend Frank Larking, and had recently been tagged for removal by Auckland Council, with it to be replaced by a pontoon anchored much further out.

Consultation on the pontoon designs closed on Monday. A big thankyou to everyone who has voiced their concerns over the proposed removal of the boat. Your concerns have definitely been heard.