Unique and original handmade on offer at Berhampore School Knack Market

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 15:08

If you in the mood for something a little bit different and interesting to brighten up the shortening days, drop by the Autumn Knack Market this weekend at Berhampore Primary School.

The quarterly event, which will have its 10-year anniversary in September, has gained a reputation as the best little school handcraft market in Wellington, and is on this Saturday.

The market offers a crafty assortment of fantastic, original, handmade goodness. From original art to jewellery, snuggly baby and kids’ gear to homewares and everything in between, there is something to suit every shopper’s taste and budget - all made right here in New Zealand.

As well as our many regular stallholders who hate to miss a market we have lots of newcomers, enthusiastic and inspired by their own creativity. If you’re a maker or lover of interesting and unusual things, this craft market is for you.

Enjoy the home baking, fresh coffee and delicious hot food as you peruse the one-of-a-kind products on offer while the kids are entertained in the Kidzone.

When: Saturday, April 1, 9:30am-1:30pm.

Where: Berhampore School, Britomart St (off Adelaide Rd), Berhampore, Wellington