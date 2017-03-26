BATS Theatre Show 'The Improv Mob' on April 11th to 13th

Sunday, 26 March, 2017 - 22:11

With three years of improvisation training and Theatresports behind them, the Improv Mob will perform their first professional show at BATS Theatre, April 11th - 13th.

The Improv Mob is a collection of 16 to 18 year old’s from across Wellington, who have been working together for three years, honing their craft, while attending Rata Studios Theatresports weekly workshops. The group of 12 has been performing regular shows each term at Rata Studios, but the BATS show will be their professional debut.

"We’ve been working together for three years, most of us started with some drama experience, now we’ve got to a point where we need to challenge ourselves even more," says Oscar Bartle, the show’s producer, and a performer.

The show will consist of three teams playing traditional Theatresports games, competing for points from judges selected each night from the audience, who will judge story line, entertainment, and technique.

"We think getting the audience to do the judging is better than having three judges we’ve select. This way we get instant, real audience feedback….which could be scary," says Oscar.

The group appreciates that they’re young, but many have performance in their blood, and Oscar is no exception. "My dad Shane Bartle, started his acting career at BATS at the same age I am, it’s pretty cool for me and my brother Harry to be doing this at the same theatre. And two of our other performers, Ruby and Isaac, their father is world renowned, award winning clown, Fraser Hooper."

Oscar knows an improvised show is challenging, even risky, but says the Improv Mob is excited. "The amazing thing about improvisation, is each time the actors go on stage, they make up the script, characters, story-line, all off the top of their heads, that’s not easy! It’s so different to a play that’s completely set out, everyone knows what will happen each night, with improv, who knows, we sure don’t!"

The Improv Mob will perform at BATS from April 11th - 13th.