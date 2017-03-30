Spectacular Terrace View venue is refreshed and ready to go!

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 10:17

In July 2002 Kemblefield Estate Winery Visitor and Function Centre officially opened their doors. With almost a decade as one of the most sought-after wedding and event venue’s in Hawke’s Bay, the venue has taken a break in recent years, but now it’s back as ‘Terrace View’, and ready to throw open the doors and welcome guests from near and far. Centrepiece of the magnificent 150-hectare estate and set amongst the terraced vineyards the venue is available to hire for your event. It is a unique location with exquisite panoramic views over the Kaweka mountain range and 180 degree views of the world-famous Ngaruroro river terraces.

Located a pleasant twenty five minute drive from Hastings, Terrace View offers a truly breath-taking space to host weddings, cocktail parties, workshops, conferences, team building events and themed functions. Our two function areas, The Kaweka Room and The Kahuranaki Room, are adjacent to each other and can be used separately or as one area, whichever best suits your requirements.

Elisha Milmine, Director of Super Events is thrilled to be managing this spectacular venue, with some great fresh ideas for events. She is holding ‘A Super Celebration’ as part of the Winter F.A.W.C series, on Saturday 17th June.

In addition to the focus on great wine, food and music, Mrs Milmine says the evening promises a line-up of inspirational winemakers, brewers and live music by the crème of Wellington music - ‘Uncle Monkey’.

So, scribble down 17th June right now to be part of the biggest night on the Hawke’s Bay calendar. Tickets to ‘A Super Celebration’ go on sale May 2nd through eventfinda at $50 each, grab your tickets while they're available to make sure you don’t miss out!

To book your event or for a site visit to Terrace View, contact Elisha at elisha@superevents.co.nz.