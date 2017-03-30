All seasons of Sex and the City on Neon in May

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 10:51

Life imitates art for writer Carrie Bradshaw, whose first-hand experiences on the New York singles scene serve as the inspiration for her newspaper column: Sex and the City. Joined by her friends, Samantha, a PR executive who's seen (and done) it all; Charlotte, a hard-luck art dealer who still believes that love will conquer all; and Miranda, a cynical corporate lawyer who may (or may not) be a pushover for romance.

Based on the best-selling books by Candace Bushnell, each episode deals with the romantic challenges that working women (and a few men) face when they start seeing the big Three-Oh in their rear-view mirror -- and start finding fewer and fewer suitable mates available. In the words of Carrie:

"There are thousands, maybe tens of thousands of women like this in the city. They travel, they pay taxes, they'll pay $400 on a pair of sandals - and they're alone. It's like the riddle of the Sphynx: Why are there so many great unmarried women, and no great unmarried men?" Carrie Bradshaw

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), Kim Cattrall (Mannequin), Kristin Davis (Melrose Place), Cynthia Nixon (Marvin’s Room).

SEX AND THE CITY (S 1-6) - AVAILABLE ON NEON SUNDAY 14TH MAY

