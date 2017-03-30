Wellington's Ghost in the Shell transformation

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 15:00

Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures Ghost in the Shell has premiered in New York, showcasing another side of New Zealand’s world renowned screen industry: urban Wellington.

Wellington doubles for a futuristic version of Hong Kong in the film, the first time urban New Zealand has been showcased as a sci-fi setting on the silver screen.

Ghost in the Shell was filmed in Wellington at Stone Street Studios, Avalon Studios and on location at Victoria Street in the central city. The concept design and visual effects were also carried out locally by Oscar winning Weta Workshop.

Choosing Wellington was a natural choice according to Producer Ari Arad. "We needed an urban environment. We needed a futuristic setting. And we were able to get that here. I've worked in a lot of cities. I don't know if I've actually been able to pull off this much of a lock down in any other city before, and it's allowed us to be really flexible and really ambitious."

Ghost in the Shell received provisional approval of the New Zealand Screen Production Grant’s 5% Uplift. The partnership set out in the MoU will further promote New Zealand’s growing screen industry, develop local talent and ultimately lead to a more sustainable domestic screen sector.

New Zealand Film Commission CEO Dave Gibson says the collaboration with Ghost in the Shell showcases another side of New Zealand’s screen production industry while also providing major economic benefits.

"New Zealand’s role on Ghost in the Shell has illustrated how skilled our screen industry is at transforming an urban location into another environment. The partnership also has strong economic benefits and has created employment, export income and spill-over to the domestic creative industry."

Wellington Regional Development Agency (WREDA) Business Growth and Innovation General Manager David Jones says the economic benefit for Wellington was far reaching, showing how important the screen sector is to the local economy.

"Wellingtonians might often hear a movie is being made in town, but probably don’t realise it means so much more than which cafe a famous actor has been spotted in. It means jobs, spending in local businesses and crucially, a chance to build Wellington’s reputation further as a hub for world-class screen production.

"Ghost in the Shell is no exception; it was a great production for our screen industry and our screen industry was a great fit for the production."

René de Monchy, Tourism New Zealand’s Director of PR, Trade and Major Events says Ghost in the Shell is just the latest in a series of big productions being filmed in New Zealand. "It gives us another chance to promote New Zealand and everything we have to offer. It reinforces the fact that we can provide a warm and welcoming place to visit, and highlights our message that everything is easily accessible."

Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, Ghost in the Shell stars Scarlett Johansson as Major: a human, saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to become a perfect soldier, devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her, and stop them before they do it to others.

Ghost in the Shell opens in New Zealand March 30th 2017.