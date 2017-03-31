'Dunedin School of Art: A History' launched

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 09:28

For nearly 150 years, Dunedin School of Art has fostered outstanding artists, resourceful graduates and versatile individuals.

Otago Polytechnic is now celebrating the institution that supported that talent with the launch of Dunedin School of Art: A History.

New Zealand’s oldest art school was established in 1870. DC Hutton, the school’s founder and first principal (1870-1908), still observes the halls from his portrait on the wall.

Jim Tomlin was Head of the School for three decades leading up to the 21st Century. Under his guidance, a degree and later the much celebrated Master of Fine Arts were instigated. Upon retirement, Jim realised the importance of recording the life and times of art education in Dunedin. So, in a labour of love, he researched, documented and wrote the text, capturing a comprehensive history of the Dunedin School of Art.

The outgoing Head of School, Leoni Schmidt, says the journal is extremely well documented and written.

"This account will be very important to anyone interested in the history of art in New Zealand, particularly the history of art education and how it fits into the wider education context. I’m amazed at how many people have contacted me wanting a copy. That really illustrates the mana that Dunedin School of Art has in the art world".

The journal will be launched next Tuesday at the Dunedin School of Art. It has been printed in hard copy, but will also be available online at: http://www.thescopes.org/