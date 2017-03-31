NZ Art Show full, artist applications close early

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 17:00

In an unprecedented move, the NZ Art Show has closed artist applications for the 2017 show two months early due to the high demand from artists and limited exhibition space. The selection process is complete promising a diverse and dynamic 2017 NZ Art Show. Carla Russell, the show’s Executive Director, was taken by complete surprise, and she is delighted at the interest in the show.

"After fourteen years as New Zealand’s largest and most popular curated art sale, artists recognise the show as a leading platform for emerging artists to showcase their art to a large appreciative audience," says Carla. "For many artists who exhibit with us on a regular basis, the NZ Art Show continues to be a worthwhile event for them to exhibit their work; the exposure of their art to thousands of art lovers and the chance of substantial financial benefits is a significant draw card for artists wanting to be in our show.

"I’m thrilled with the standard of the applications we received, which is why spaces filled up so quickly; so much great art to choose from. I’m confident it’s going to be another wonderful show."

Around 250 New Zealand artists will be in the show, from as far north as Kamo and far south as Queenstown and Cromwell, with two of the exhibitors currently residing in Australia. For one third of the selected artists, this will be their first time exhibiting with the show.

More information about the NZ Art Show can be found on the NZ Art Show website: www.artshow.co.nz