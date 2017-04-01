Fitting opening for Village Green

Saturday, 1 April, 2017 - 15:39

The new Village Green in Havelock North was packed today (April 1) for its official opening after a once-in-a-generation upgrade.

Kids, parents and grandparents flocked to the playground to try out the state-of-the-art water play, swings, climbing frames and skatepark.

Standing on the freshly laid stone plaza in front of the newly moved and renamed Mackersey Family Pavilion, Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule reminded the crowd of the history of the park that had led to the move of the pavilion to its new central position. It had once been an excellent vantage point from which to watch sport, but roading changes had left it isolated and underused. Community input had led to it being moved as part of the once-in-a-generation upgrade of the park. Mr Yule thanked those who had pushed for the move, and the Mackersey Family Trust for the bulk of the funding that allowed it to happen. "I want to recognise the outstanding efforts of everyone. In particular the councillors and myself felt that the contribution of the Mackersey family should be recognised in the renaming of the building. David and Jane, on behalf of the community, please accept our sincere thanks."

David Mackersey responded, saying the family was "honoured and delighted" to assist with a community project "that is all about the children".

Entertainment by the Kahurangi Dance Group, Iona College, Woodford House, Hereworth School and Havelock North Intermediate School followed, after which new outdoor table tennis tables and the rest of the play gear received full attention from the families.