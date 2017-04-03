Gary of the Pacific to showcase at Hawaii Film Festival

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 11:20

Gary of the Pacific will have its international premiere this week in the Hawaii International Film Festival’s Spring Showcase. It is the only New Zealand film included in the 36-film programme which focuses primarily on films from the Asia-Pacific region.

The directorial debut for New Zealand based comedy team thedownlowconcept, Gary of the Pacific is produced by Fiona Copeland and stars comedian Josh Thomson, American actress Megan Stevenson, David Fane, Taofi Mose-Tuiloma and Matt Whelan.

When struggling real-estate agent Gary Vasisi is called back to his homeland in the Pacific, he’s handed a great opportunity - the chance to take his dying father’s crown and become Chief of an island that is rapidly sinking into the ocean. With a treasury and a tropical paradise to his name, Gary hopes to give his girlfriend Chloe the wedding she wants, and finally attain the success he’s yearned for. Even if it is at the expense of his people.

Established in 1981, the Hawaii International Film Festival is a premiere international film event dedicated to discovering features, documentaries and shorts.

Gary of the Pacific was made with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission and NZ On Air. Production partners include ImageZone, Blockhead, Fulcrum Media, Rialto Distribution and NZME.

Gary of the Pacific was released in New Zealand on 16 March by Rialto Distribution and remains in cinemas. You can view the trailer here.