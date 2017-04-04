Taking amateur film-making from ‘Oh’ to ‘Whoa!’ these holidays

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 10:11

Calling all movie buffs! MOTAT’s Backyard Blockbusters is the perfect way to discover the exciting world of amateur film-making these school holidays. It’s all about lights, cameras, action and much more at the Museum from 14 to 30 April.

Backyard Blockbusters is an interactive series of fun activities designed to inspire and empower budding young filmmakers. Here they will learn more about the different elements of movie making such as story boarding, scripting and filming.

MOTAT’s Visitor Engagement Manager Sarah Somerville explains that while filmmaking was once restricted to powerful directors and producers with expensive equipment, with a little imagination it’s now accessible to most, especially with the modern technology at our fingertips. "Unleashing the creativity of young minds and teaching them a few tricks of the trade could very well inspire the production of their very own smash hit one day," she says.

Once they’ve investigated popular genres and production techniques, visitors can get hands on with creating their own movie props, light filters and rain sticks for sound effects. Before taking these home, they’ll get to try them out on-screen against a range of backdrops from different camera perspectives. They’ll be amazed at the different results they can achieve. Then it’s time to make some noise while experimenting with a variety of sounds and learning how to create just the right mood with scene lighting.

Backyard Blockbusters activities are included in the normal MOTAT admission fees. But for those budding storytellers, filmmakers and You Tube wannabees who want to take their skills to the next level, MOTAT is also presenting a range of one or two-day mobile filmmaking workshops in partnership with Screenies. Fees for these action-packed hosted workshops range between $90 and $149. Find out more and book for Mobile Movie Makers through the MOTAT website.

Youngsters are bound to return home from these interactive experiences brimming with inspiration and enthusiasm to grab a camera, gather some friends and start filming their very own backyard blockbuster.