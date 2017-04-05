Public warned of Cat Stevens tickets on resale sites

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 12:42

New Plymouth District Council is urging the public to steer clear of ticket resale sites when purchasing tickets to Yusuf/Cat Stevens at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands in December.

Tickets had already gone up on global ticketing site Viagogo at phenomenal prices, following a Cat Stevens Fan Club pre-sale opportunity on Monday 3 April.

NPDC Venues and Events Manager Ron Murray says it is a timely reminder for the public to stay away from sites such as Viagogo when purchasing tickets.

"We saw it recently with the Adele concert, in that people ran into trouble for having either invalid tickets, or tickets that weren’t actually in the seating they had paid top dollar for. The risk with buying from these sites is that you’re forking out a lot more money without having any idea whether your ticket is valid or not."

Viagogo was showing General Admission tickets for sale yesterday at more than $650.

The TSB Bowl of Brooklands, TSB Stadium Yarrow Stadium and the TSB Showplace all fall under the New Plymouth Event Venues umbrella and contract Ticketek to provide all ticketing services.

"We encourage all those buying tickets to Cat Stevens, and other events at our venues, to purchase from either the TSB Showplace Box Office, South Taranaki i-SITE, Stratford i-SITE, or online through Ticketek. That way, they will avoid any risk of running into trouble at the event," says Mr Murray.

"Often the venue and show promotor are not obliged to honour tickets that aren’t valid, nor are they in a position to assist with refunds or providing alternative options, particularly if the event is sold out. We want to try and eliminate any of our community members having to deal with that sort of unpleasant experience."

General public on-sale for Yusuf/Cat Stevens at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands on 16 December will be available from 10am today (Wednesday).