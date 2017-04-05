Book launch: Anti-fascist manifesto calling for 'individual happiness now'

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 15:49

A compelling manifesto, written 76 years ago and held in the Len Lye Foundation Archive in New Plymouth, is being published for the first time.

Written in 1941 by highly original, New Zealand-born artist Len Lye in collaboration with the famous British writer Robert Graves, ‘Individual Happiness Now’ was their attempt to define the freedoms that millions of people were risking their lives to defend, as they fought against Hitler and the Nazis. Drafted under the title A Definition of Common Purpose, at a time when the Nazis were close to victory, the manifesto explored Lye’s concern that the idea of freedom was defined too simply as freedom from fascism. Lye wanted to establish that freedom was for something rather than from something.

Govett-Brewster Art Gallery Director Simon Rees says that today, the questions raised by Lye and Graves - and their answers - have once again become deeply relevant, as terrorists and extremist politicians are challenging the basic ideals of our society. "This ‘joint’ announcement is testament to one of the great creative friendships of the 20th century. Lye and Graves’ concept of ‘individual happiness’ is as relevant now - in a time of populism and demagoguery - as when it was written against fascism."

Graves was the author of the I, Claudius novels which became a popular TV series, and of Good-Bye to All That, a vivid first-hand account of trench fighting during WWI. Graves shared Lye’s concerns, bringing his own experiences of war to their project and providing a literary polish to Lye’s ideas.

In the 1940s, the manifesto was circulated to many British politicians and media people. Its most enthusiastic reader was the American politician Wendell Willkie, who had strong backing to become the first Secretary General of the United Nations at the end of the war. He brought Lye to New York in 1944 to discuss his ideas, but Willkie died that year after a heart attack. The Graves and Lye essay was much discussed but never published - until now. "This essay is 76 years old but it is amazingly topical today," says Roger Horrocks, who edited the text for publication. "Now, all over Europe and in the United States, there are extreme-right politicians questioning the idea of a diverse, free, democratic society, just as the fascists did. Also, the propagandists for ISIS on social media are making converts even among some young people in the West. Our leaders are not doing a good job of explaining the values we must protect. I think Individual Happiness Now will offer a great starting-point for that discussion."

Horrocks explains: "The essay was written at a time when the Nazis appeared to be winning the war and were planning to invade Britain. Graves and Lye were deeply disturbed because they felt the Nazis were winning the propaganda war. Winston Churchill and other leaders were not explaining clearly what the Allies were fighting for. Politicians were afraid that ‘the moment they left the area of pious platitude, they ran into arguments and controversies. And so they kept to clichés. In response, Graves and Lye set out to explain what freedom and democracy really mean."

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre has published the book in association with the new exhibition On an Island: Len Lye, Robert Graves and Laura Riding (8 Apr - 6 Aug 2017).

Len Lye Curator Paul Brobbel says the manuscript is one of the most exciting works in the large collection of papers and works of art which Lye bequeathed to the people of New Zealand when he died in 1980. The book is available for purchase at the Govett-Brewster Shop and online at www.govettbrewster.com.