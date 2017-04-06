Radio Sport's #RedandBlack launching into Christchurch

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 12:40

NZME has launched #RedandBlack, a Canterbury-based local sports show on Radio Sport. Found on station 1503am, the show runs every Saturday from 12-6pm.

After two years without a local sports show, Radio Sport is bringing the local love back with a full scoreboard programme. The show is hosted by Matt Richens and Leighton Burtt who had a cracker of a first show last weekend.

Richens and Burtt kicked off their first #RedandBlack last weekend with Crusaders Coach Scott Robertson, Canterbury sporting legend Dick Taylor and Mayor Lianne Dalzell.

Richens has been a high profile local sports reporter in Christchurch for over a decade, is a cricket enthusiast and a regular panelist on Radio Sport. Burtt is a former Canterbury fast bowler and premier hockey player. Needless to say, the duo share a passion for all things sport with incredibly close ties to the Christchurch sporting community.

A regular feature every Saturday will be The Rugby League segment. Burtt’s impersonation of legendary Australian League commentator Rabs Warren made an appearance and this will be a regular feature in the NRL report.

General Manager - Christchurch Greg Cassidy says, "As the most successful sporting province in the country, a local sports show makes perfect sense. We’re excited for #RedandBlack to be on the ground, covering the goings-on of the Canterbury fields - everything from rugby to netball, and badminton to judo. It also gives local advertisers a great opportunity to sponsor a local show."

The new show will also work closely with the Christchurch School of Broadcasting to provide a springboard into the industry for graduates. Two students and talented netballers, Lucy Thomson and Maddy Lloyd, have joined the show, with James Pusgley as producer.

For those keen to keep up with the Christchurch sports gauntlet but not based in Canterbury, #RedandBlack can be found on ‘Sport Extra 2’ on iHeartRadio and follow them on Facebook here.