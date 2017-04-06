Manawatu Tattoo with American beat

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 14:09

UP to 200 performers will involve in an upcoming musical spectacular at Manfeild that this time lends an American air to a traditional Scottish flavour.

Manfeild CEO Julie Keane says she is excited and intrigued to see what the latest iteration of Manawatu Tattoo will deliver to Manfeild Stadium on April 29-30.

"This will be the fourth tattoo at our venue since the concept debuted in 2010 and regardless of the obvious undertone - right down to having a Scottish castle entrance - they have all been highly individual and entertaining family-friendly occasions."

This reflected the vision and artistic flair of Feilding identity Sheran Hancock, the show’s director and organiser.

"This is intrinsically a community event - it is for, and largely performed by, a diversity of exceptional talent from within our local area, and Sheran has a knack for bringing out the best of what we have to offer.

"This year’s theme, ‘Americana’, might perhaps seem off the wall for a show that is based around celebration of Highland tradition, but if anyone can pull it off, Sheran and her amazing crew of volunteers can."

Mrs Hancock says the theme will explore many ideas related to America including rock ‘n roll dancing, hot rods, motorcycles, country music and much more.

Celebrated country music identity Suzanne Prentice OBE is again the guest star.

Also on the billing are Manawatu Pipe Bands, the Foundation New Zealand Youth Pipe Band, Thistle Highland Dancers, the Swamp City Big Band, singer Erna Ferry, Feilding Intermediate School, Palmerston North Boys’ High School Stage Band and OK Chorale, Bulls School Kapa Haka, Rose City Rock ‘n Roll Club and Joe Lumsden’s Rough Riders. The show will also have an automotive element, with classic cars, hot rod and vintage military vehicles.

As always, the stadium will present with seating around three sides of a courtyard, with the quadrangle completed by the castle frontage that provides a backdrop to the performances. Feature lighting and landscaping enhance the occasion.

In addition to the traditional Sunday performance there will be a special Saturday evening show, but only open to groups that have arranged to use it as a fundraiser event.

"They will get a percentage of their ticket price refunded to them," Mrs Hancock explained. "Any groups that want to register for the fundraiser can contact me."

The Tattoo is a core activity for the Manawatu Scottish Pipe Band, of which Mrs Hancock is a long-standing involver.

The first in 2010 helped raise the profile of the local Air Training Cadets. This was followed by tattoos in 2012 and 2014.

Mrs Hancock reminds the management team for the Tattoo are all community volunteers.

"The team will commit its time and skills, assisting with the logistics, comparing, funding, and sponsorship and marketing to create another outstanding Tattoo in 2017.

"There is so much talent in our community especially among our younger people," she adds.

"Giving them the opportunity and experience of performing in a professional setting within the arts field may inspire them to continue as they get older.

"Many of our past performers have gone on to have successful careers in their chosen art forms."

The ultimate objective is to keep the ticket price low so that every age group can come along to share the experience, she says.

"All proceeds go directly back into our community and those performing will benefit by the experience and opportunity to be involved in this show."

Mrs Keane said Manfeild Stadium, as the Manawatu’s largest indoor multi-events venue, has proven to be a perfect setting for a memorable community event.

Ticket costs for the April 30 show are $35 for an adult, $30 for senior and $20 per child. There is also a family (two adults, two children) pass at $80.

Tickets are available from the Feilding Information Centre and Palmerston North i-Site.