Knights of the Dub Table headline Petrel Festival

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 14:51

Hamilton electro-dubbers Knights of the Dub Table are headlining at this year’s Return of the Westland Petrel Festival in Punakaiki, with Auckland’s "psychedelic alt-country" Lost Demos in support.

Branching out from the Wellington stranglehold of the past two festivals featuring Newtown Rocksteady and Drax Project, this year’s third festival firmly establishes Punakaiki on the great gig circuit.

"We were keen to get out a bit wider and find some amazing sounds that rarely get an opportunity to come south," Festival Artistic Director Jed Findlay says. "The Knights and Lost Demos will be a quirky combo, which will complement some of our great local talent playing earlier on our Festival music evening (Saturday 29 April, from 4pm)."

"We’re totally stoked to be coming south for the Petrel Festival," Dub frontman Mr Samy’samson says. "It was time we shared our sonic frequencies with the good folk of the South Island. It’ll be awesome to hear the Knights’ deep heavy bass lines, vocalists, punchy horn lines and high energy beats bouncing off the rock formations that make Punakaiki world-famous."

Supporters Lost Demos hail from Waitakere. Composer Peter Hobbs (guitar, vocals) draws together regulars Jon Baxter (trumpet and general pandemonium), Puck Murphy (banjo, accordion), and Jesse Griffin (drums) for some foot-stomping good music times.

They recently released a 4-track EP Viva Lost Demos. These guys will be playing the Wunderbar in Lyttelton on Friday 28 April before heading over the Alps to play the Petrel Festival on Saturday 29 April.

"We're honoured to be asked to play - we love the ecological heart of the festival, and can't wait to shake-out-the-tunes in such a beautiful place," Peter Hobb says.

Knights of the Dub Table:

In 2009, the Knights of the Dub Table took home first prize at the 2009 York Street Band Experiments. 2009 saw the Knights release their first EP ‘Tronic EP’ containing four original Knights tracks and five bonus remixes from Tiki Taane, Optimus Gryme, AUM, Undertow and their very own Mr Samy’samson.

The Knights went on to release the ‘Sing It To Me Remix EP’ digitally through amplifier.co.nz. in 2010. In 2011 the Knights of the Dub Table released their debut album entitled ‘Way of the DUB’ which received great reviews among the media and was also nominated for a Maori Music Award.

The Knights of the Dub Table have featured on some well renowned compilation CDs including, The Best Of Conscious Roots 2012, Dub Zealand 2011 as well as an international digital compilation with EDI Productions (Europe).

They have shared the stage with some of New Zealand’s and the world’s best including, Katchafire, Ministry of Sound (AUS), The Black Seeds, Kora, Groundation (USA), Nesian Mystik, Optimus Gryme, the Open Souls, Rhombus, and more.

www.knightsofthedubtable.com

Lost Demos:

Viva Lost Demos on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1ZvYROLmhZtFWOo7tag5Fx

The video for Lost Demos' first single, Fired Up for You, a dark alt-country sermon on troubled love... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSvJ8h3knpU

Review of the Viva Lost Demos EP: "...overdriven and washed out guitar and vocal pairing drive the songs with a southern gothic mood that juxtaposes noisy, cynical musings of the modern age with old-timey foot-stomping..." http://www.secondhandnews.nz/news--reviews/lost-demos-debut-ep-viva-lost-demos-review

https://www.facebook.com/LostDemos/

www.lostdemos.com